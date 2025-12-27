CM Mohan Yadav for aggressive promotion of handloom, handicrafts

Bhopal, Dec 27 Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has issued comprehensive directives to boost the visibility and sales of Madhya Pradesh's renowned handloom and handicraft products, aiming to preserve cultural heritage while empowering artisans and driving rural economic growth.

During a high-level review meeting of the Department of Cottage and Village Industries on Saturday, the CM emphasised showcasing products from state-owned brands—Mrignayani, Vindhya Valley, Kabira, and Prakrit—at MP Tourism units, major religious centres, and prominent locations state-wide. He advocated expanding these brands to district levels through private franchises and leveraging digital media for wider national and international outreach.

Dr Yadav directed officials to organise saree walkathons—similar to the highly successful Indore event on March 7, which saw 27,000 women participants—in other cities to celebrate and promote the tradition of wearing sarees. He also called for expanding silk production activities across more districts with active private sector involvement.

The Chief Minister stressed compiling a consolidated database of all GI-tagged products from the state.

Certain handicraft products like heritage Maheshwari stoles, elegantly packaged in wooden boxes featuring Gond (MP’s tribe) paintings and bell metal craftsmanship, have been selected for gifting guests at the Prime Minister's Office, with additional demands pouring in from foreign embassies, officials said.

In commemoration of erstwhile Malwa ruler Ahilyadevi Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, 52 exclusive saree designs inspired by engravings on Maheshwar Fort are being developed. The ‘Silk Prosperity Scheme’ is being extended to all districts. Additionally, new cheetah-themed gift items incorporating over 35 local crafts are underway for sale at Kuno Cheetah Sanctuary, officials said.

The meeting highlighted achievements over the past two years: 2,568 village industry units sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Rs 63 crore in grants distributed, Rs 252 crore in bank loans facilitated, and 6,300 new jobs created. Skill training was provided to 1,710 artisans, with 1,197 securing placements. Department production reached Rs 10 crore, while emporium sales stood at Rs 23 crore. New outlets opened at Jawahar Chowk and Bhopal Haat, complemented by 79 exhibitions across the state and in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ranchi, and Chhattisgarh.

Looking ahead, the three-year action plan includes upgrading facilities in Gwalior, expanding Khadi, textiles, and leather production under SFURTI in multiple districts, establishing common facility centres in Bhopal, providing e-commerce platforms and design assistance to 1,000 weavers, training 1,700 artisans, equipping 800 with advanced tools, organising 270 fairs, doubling Khadi production capacity, creating 8,000 jobs, and strengthening One District One Product branding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor