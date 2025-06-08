CM Naidu condemns 'disgraceful' remarks against women, YSRCP hits back

Amaravati, June 8 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has condemned "disgraceful" remarks against women on a channel owned by former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, but the YSR Congress Party has dismissed the allegations as a "malicious" campaign by the Telugu Desam Party.

He alleged that during a debate on the channel, one VV Krishnam Raju, targeting women in the Amaravati region, and called the capital city, a "capital of prostitutes."

The Chief Minister, in a statement, condemned the remarks made on the channel.

"Ours is a culture that honours daughters. We belong to a society that reveres the divine feminine. This is our tradition - the essence of Indian life. Particularly among Telugu people, daughters and mothers are held in deep affection and high esteem. In such a state of ours, making disgraceful and vulgar remarks about our mothers and sisters under the guise of political vendetta or media analysis is an unforgivable offence," he said.

CM Naidu expressed dismay that the people of Andhra Pradesh, despite delivering a strong verdict against such "toxic culture" in the recent elections, continue to witness the same behaviour from YSRCP.

"There can be no tolerance for the appalling comments that demean the women of the capital region by likening them to prostitutes - an outright insult to their dignity. I strongly condemn this perverse trend being perpetuated under the cover of politics and media," CM Naidu said.

He criticised former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking responsibility, saying, "It is even more distressing that a former chief minister, under whose own media channel these offensive statements were broadcast, has yet to denounce the act or apologise to women, a silence that is deeply troubling."

The Chief Minister assured that those who crossed all boundaries and wounded the sentiments of women in the name of a malicious conspiracy against the capital will face the strictest possible consequences.

The NDA government, which respects women and stands as a guardian of their self-respect, takes full responsibility to put an end to this vile culture, CM Naidu added.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has condemned what it called the baseless allegations and malicious campaign orchestrated by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), its social media operatives, and affiliated 'yellow media' against YSRCP and its leadership.

YSRCP leader Pothina Mahesh clarified that the remarks made by a journalist have no association with the party.

"TDP is deliberately attempting to tarnish YSRCP's image by amplifying these comments to divert attention from the overwhelming public response to our recent protest against the TDP's betrayal tactics," Mahesh asserted.

YSRCP denounces the TDP's systematic misuse of social media to defame opponents and engage in character assassination.

"The TDP's social media operatives, backed by salaries from Nara Lokesh himself, have unleashed a vicious campaign targeting women, including YSRCP supporters, with derogatory and inhumane attacks," Mahesh stated.

He questioned the inaction against TDP leaders like Ayyannapatrudu, Home Minister Anita, Kirak RP, Seema Raja, and Chebrolu Kiran, who have made "egregious" remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy's family and even religious figures like Lord Venkateswara.

"Why have no legal measures been taken against these individuals?" he asked.

