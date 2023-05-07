CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off marathon "Thank Modi ji for G-20 in Uttarakhand"

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 : Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday flagged off the marathon "Thank Modi ji for G-20 in Uttarakhand" orgzed at Jogiwala and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister for providing three G-20 meetings to the state.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand that the state has got three G-20 meetings. One of these meetings has been successfully orgzed in Ramnagar, he said

On behalf of all the people of the state, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Uttarakhand getting three G-20 meetings. He said that India's respect and self-respect have increased at the global level under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"India is fast moving towards becoming a world guru. India has got the presidency of G-20 this year and its meetings are being orgzed at different places in the country. This is a good opportunity for us to take our cultural heritage to the global level," he added.

He also said that the coming 25 years are very important for the country.

While addressing the marathon, the Chief Minister said that "We are moving forward with the resolution of the new Uttarakhand. Everyone has to move forward unitedly to bring Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country."

He said that along with environmental protection, "we have to take forward our rich cultural heritage."

On this occasion, Dhami appealed to the people of the state that by 2025 Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will have to move forward with the resolve to make it drug-free.

