CM Stalin grants Rs 85 lakh aid to 525 struggling artistes in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Nov 11 In a gesture celebrating Tamil Nadu's artistic heritage while extending welfare support to struggling artistes, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday distributed financial assistance worth Rs 85 lakh to 525 artistes.

At a function held at the Secretariat, CM Stalin presented Rs 1 lakh each to ten Kalai Mamani awardees who are currently living in poverty. The initiative aims to honour their artistic contributions while ensuring financial stability.

In addition, five Tamil authors were granted Rs 2 lakh each for publishing books that explore rare and meaningful aspects of Tamil art forms.

The Chief Minister also distributed Rs 1.5 lakh each to five theatre artistes and five dance artistes to support the creation and staging of new Tamil plays and dance dramas.

Furthermore, 500 folk artistes received Rs 10,000 each to purchase musical instruments, costumes, and ornaments - recognising the continued need to preserve and promote Tamil Nadu's traditional rural art forms.

Founded in 1955 as the Tamil Nadu Music and Drama Society, the organisation was renamed the Tamil Nadu 'Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram' in 1973 to promote Tamil art, literature, and drama.

The Mandram continues to play a pivotal role in preserving and documenting endangered art forms, providing monthly stipends to needy artistes, and recognising outstanding contributions to Tamil culture.

The event was attended by Tamil Development and Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism, Culture and Charitable Endowments) Manivasan, and Vagai Chandrasekhar, Chairman of the Mandram and the Tamil Nadu Folk Artistes Welfare Board.

Director of Art and Culture Department, Valarmathi, and Member Secretary Vijay Thayanban were also present.

Through this initiative, the state reaffirmed its commitment to not only honouring Tamil Nadu's artistes but also sustaining its living cultural traditions by providing direct and meaningful support to those who keep them alive.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor