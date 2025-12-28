CM Stalin names Coimbatore flyover after Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam

Chennai, Dec 28 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced that the high-level flyover connecting Aathupalam and Ukkadam Junction on Oppanakara Road in Coimbatore will be named the 'C. Subramaniam, paying tribute to one of India's most respected national leaders and the architect of the Green Revolution.

Making the announcement, the Chief Minister said that honouring leaders who transcended political differences and devoted their lives to the nation was a meaningful gesture of respect.

He noted that C. Subramaniam earned the admiration of people across the country through his visionary leadership, commitment to public welfare, and unmatched contribution to India's agricultural transformation.

CM Stalin said the decision was taken in response to a request by Dr P.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar and expressed happiness in dedicating a major infrastructure project in Coimbatore to a leader who played a decisive role in shaping modern India.

"Though he followed a different political path, his service to the nation and the people remains exemplary. It is an honour to commemorate such a towering personality," the Chief Minister said.

C. Subramaniam, widely regarded as the architect of India's Green Revolution, was instrumental in transforming the country from a food-deficient nation into a self-reliant agricultural power.

His visionary policies laid the foundation for increased food grain production and national food security.

Born on February 15, 1910, in Senguttai Palayam near Pollachi in Coimbatore district, Subramaniam had a long and distinguished public career.

He served as Union Minister for Agriculture, Finance, and Defence, and later as Governor of Maharashtra.

He also represented the people in both the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the Parliament.

A freedom fighter who actively participated in the Quit India Movement, Subramaniam was imprisoned in 1942 for his role in the struggle against British rule.

In recognition of his immense contribution to the nation, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1998.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor