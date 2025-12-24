CM Vijayan blames Congress-BJP secret pact in local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram Dec 24 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday addressed the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) unexpected setbacks in the recent local body elections, acknowledging that the results were below expectations but asserting that corrective steps would be taken.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister put on a brave face while taking stock of the outcome and strongly criticised what he described as a “secret understanding” between the Congress-led UDF and the BJP.

“We will conduct a detailed review of the elections to identify mistakes and implement corrective measures wherever necessary,” said Vijayan.

Referring to the Sabarimala controversy, he asserted that the issue had not harmed the LDF’s prospects, citing the BJP’s defeat in Pandalam municipality—an area that should have been most affected by the Sabarimala debate—as proof of voters’ discernment.

Pandalam has a close relation with the Sabarimala temple and the rituals associated with it.

“The electorate has clearly evaluated the performance of the BJP in areas where the Sabarimala issue should have worked against the LDF,” he said, adding that in Kodungallur, the LDF even made gains, underscoring that Sabarimala was not a decisive factor.

On the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation results, Vijayan accused a tacit UDF-BJP alliance of manipulating votes.

“In several wards, votes were deliberately reduced by the UDF to benefit the BJP,” he alleged, while noting that in wards won by narrow margins, the LDF had consistently garnered more votes than the BJP.

Responding to criticism over his association with SNDP leader Vellapally Natesan, the Chief Minister defended the interaction following a Pampa event, saying reports portraying it as improper were “exaggerated.”

He also remarked that while Vellapally’s controversial remarks on minority issues were acknowledged, community leaders are entitled to express their views, and Vellapally has already provided clarifications.

Vijayan concluded that, despite the setbacks, the LDF remained capable of effectively countering the BJP.

“Even in Palakkad, where the UDF is the principal opposition, they could not gain ground. Only the LDF has the strength to neutralise the BJP,” he said, projecting confidence that the party would learn from the outcome and bounce back stronger.

