CM Yogi approves infrastructure projects worth Rs 465 cr in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday approved the proposal for the development of world-class infrastructure projects worth Rs 465 crore in Ayodhya.

In anticipation of a significant increase in the number of tourists visiting Ayodhya, the state cabinet, led by CM Yogi approved the proposal.

Accoring to the official statement, "A 2 km stretch of the 'dharmapath' from NH 27 to the 'Naya Ghat' old bridge will now be widened and expanded. It will cost Rs 65 crore. A provision of Rs 200 crores has also been made for the 9.02-kilometer Panchkosi Parikrama Marg."

Apart from this, a provision of Rs 200 crores has been made to convert 23.943 km of '14 Kosi Parikrama Marg' into a four-lane in Ayodhya, it said.

Apart from this, flooring, construction of toilets, restroom, boundary, gate, signage, pillars, horticulture, and electrification will also be done in the Sugriva Fort, Asharfi Bhavan, Devkali Chhoti, Nageshwar Dham, Swayamveshwar Nath, Dantdhavan Kund, Janaki Kund, Mouni Baba Ashram, Sita Kund, Dashrath Kund in the 'Panchkosi Parikrama Marg', the statement said.

The proposal for this has been approved by the cabinet.

In view of the construction of AIIMS in Rae Bareli, it has also been decided to convert the Rae Bareli Dalmau Fatehpur road up to 700 meters into a four lane here. This is being done with the aim of improving connectivity for AIIMS, it reads.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor