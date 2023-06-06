CM Yogi inaugurates SVANidhi Mahotsav on three years of PM SVANidhi scheme

Lucknow/Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the SVANidhi (Street Vendors Self-Reliant Fund) Mahotsav on the completion of three years of PM SVANidhi scheme.

The scheme is aimed to give handholding support to street-vendors who were impacted by the pandemic.

The Chief Minister visited the exhibition organized by the self-help groups. He gave cheques and keys to the beneficiaries of various schemes and had conversations with them.

Lauding the achievements of the BJP goverment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Every scheme of PM Modi is very important for self-reliance and self-respect of the poor people. Prior to 2014, no bank accounts of the poor were opened but PM Narendra Modi got bank accounts opened of every poor. Today more than 48 crore poor people have bank accounts in the country and the money from the center directly goes to their accounts."

"Prior to the opening of bank accounts, people used to ask them for bribes and commission. The beneficiary could not reach home after taking money from the offices, but now if the central or state government approves thousand rupees, it goes directly to their account. There are no middlemen involved and your money is safe. You also get interest on your deposits," he informed on Monday.

Big tasks can be accomplished even with small capital, the Chief Minister said pointing out that people have taken loans of Rs 10,000, 20,000 and 50,000. "A big shop, then a big showroom can also be built," he said.

Adityanath said, "A total of 54 lakh in UP and more than 17.60 lakh poor people in urban areas were given houses. In urban areas of Gorakhpur, more than 36,000 have benefitted from PM Awas Yojana and more than 24,000 from PM SVANidhi. Every poor has got a free connection under Ujjwala Yojana."

In a veiled dig at the opposition, he said, "Before 2014, if someone wanted to give an LPG connection in daughter's marriage, it was not available for less than Rs 25,000. During festivals, LPG cylinders used to be in short supply. PM Modi gave the poor's rights and took care of everyone in the Corona period. To date, 80 crore poor people are getting free ration."

Continuing with his attack on the opposition Yogi said, "When the government is not dynast, casteist and corrupt then works are done for the benefit of the poor as done under the PM SVANidhi.The government has provided many opportunities for development. Now the bank is ready to give loans, so one has got freedom from moneylenders."

"If digital payment is practiced, the loan will become interest free and incentive will also be available. If you pay Rs 10,000 on time, you will get Rs 20,000... The government is working with a commitment to protect your interests," he added.

The Chief Minister reminded the administration of rehabilitating street vendors.

"If there is a need for space, then the civic body should make arrangements for systematic rehabilitation of those doing business of more than Rs 50 thousand by building some small and permanent shops in the vacant places. The person doing 50 thousand business should have a permanent shop. Make shops available to them on priority by building complexes on the vacant land of civic bodies", he said.

Appealing to the shopkeepers to take care of cleanliness and security, the Chief Minister Yogi said, "To make arrangements for cleanliness and security where you are doing business, dealing with public should be cordial. Due to filth, diseases will increase and people will not come. Be sure to keep a dustbin along with the trolley and small shop. It is our responsibility to keep our city and market clean. The market is connecting us with livelihood and self-reliance. Goddess Lakshmi does not come in filth, she comes in cleanliness. During Diwali, people paint the houses and make arrangements for cleanliness. The same goes for our city and market."

The Chief Minister also provided loan cheques to street vendors under the PM Swanidhi Yojana. He also unveiled the logo of the 'National Urban Livelihood Mission' named after the Rapti river to promote the sale of women's products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor