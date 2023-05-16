CM’s post not ancestral property that can be shared says DK Shivakumar

The suspense regarding the name of the Karnataka Chief Minister has continued as the Congress party has been unable to decide to whom it should offer the top post in the state-Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar. The grand-old party has given the responsibility to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to choose either of them for the CM's post.

In an interview with Times of India, Karnataka Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar, a contender for CM's post, said he would not share the position with Siddaramaiah.He said the chief minister's post is not a property, 'to be shared like siblings share ancestral property'. He added that it is a question of forming the government. "There cannot be sharing," Shivakumar told the daily.Before leaving for Delhi, Shivakumar said, “Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail". Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will go to Delhi today amid a cliffhanger regarding the decision on Karnataka CM. Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi yesterday and has already met with top Congress leaders in a hotel on Monday night. Shivakumar cited health issues as a reason for staying in Bengaluru.