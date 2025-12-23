Coalition govt in Andhra Pradesh 'failed' on all fronts: YSRCP leader

Visakhapatnam, Dec 23 Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana, on Tuesday, alleged that the TDP-led coalition government in the state has failed on all fronts.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader said that after the party comes to power, it will bring to book all "fraudsters" responsible for the privatisation of medical colleges.

Speaking to the media here, he said former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met the Governor to apprise him of the "fraud" in handing over medical colleges to private players. He remarked that coalition partners have been talking incoherently with no substance.

"We said that those involved in the fraud will be brought to book, and the coalition has been propagating that it is a threat," he said and affirmed that it is not a threat but a policy of the party.

The mood of the people was evident from over one crore signatures against the privatisation of medical colleges, and those making comments on the issue can go to any village and do a survey, he said.

Satyanarayana also slammed the coalition for replacing the rural employment guarantee scheme, which is a "blow" to gram swarajya and questioned why the Centre was not questioned on such a move.

He asked why Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan was not questioning the Centre on the issue.

He alleged that under the coalition rule, the medical, education and agriculture sectors have been "badly" affected. He said that students are bearing the brunt as the Chandrababu government is "not paying" the fee reimbursement dues.

"Public health has taken a beating as the Aarogyasri bills have not been cleared," Satyanarayana said.

"Urea shortage exists only in Andhra Pradesh, while it is available all over the country, which shows neglect of the state," he said.

The YSRCP leader alleged that prime land has been given away at throwaway prices to vested interests and real estate firms, and corruption is rampant in the state.

"Lack of policy decisions and corruption from top to bottom is responsible for the situation in the state, as there is no accountability with the huge amount of loans taken, failing to match with the welfare schemes," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor