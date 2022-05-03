Coast Guard Director General inaugurates jetty at Fort Kochi, says will ensure seamless ICG operations

Director General of Indian Coast Guard VS Pathania on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever coast guard jetty at the ICG headquarters at Fort Kochi and said that it would ensure seamless ICG operations in the sea areas of Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands.

With the hub of maritime activities growing manifold at Kochi, the coast guard has increased its assets and as on four Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV), three Fast Patrol Vessels (FPV), two Interceptor Boats (IB) and two Auxiliary Barges are based at Kochi.

Addressing the august gathering, the Director appreciated the efforts of Cochin Port Trust and Commander Coast Guard District for creating the ICG jetty and said, "It would ensure seamless ICG operations in the sea areas of Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands."

Indian Coast Guard has made a significant presence all along the Indian coastline and plays a dominant and effective role in internal security and maritime law enforcement.

"Kochi is one of the Major Port of India in the southern region and the Coast Guard District Headquarters No.4 (Kerala and Mahe) at Kochi plays a paramount role in providing safety and security in sea areas of Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands," he said.

Port of Kochi being strategically located demands ICG presence for safeguarding Indian maritime interest and accordingly, Cochin Port Trust has constructed an ICG Jetty (220 meters X 15 meters) in the harbour with a maintained depth of 7 meters and the same would facilitate swift deployment of Indian Coast Guard ships, the official release said.

( With inputs from ANI )

