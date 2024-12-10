Coast Guard Seizes Two Bangladeshi Trawlers with 78 Fishermen for Illegal Fishing in Indian Waters

December 10, 2024

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended 78 Bangladeshi fishermen for illegal fishing within Indian waters during a routine patrol on Tuesday. The arrests were made after an ICG ship identified suspicious activity near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Indian Maritime Zone.

The Coast Guard intercepted two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers, FV Laila-2 and FV Meghna-5, both registered in Bangladesh. The vessels had 41 and 37 crew members, respectively, and were engaged in unauthorized fishing activities.

A statement from the Indian Coast Guard described the operation as a "significant action aimed at safeguarding maritime security." The seized trawlers were brought under investigation, reinforcing the Coast Guard’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of India's maritime boundaries.

