Coimbatore blast: Deceased Mubin, two accomplices had conducted recce of three temples

Chennai, Oct 29 Jameesha Mubin, who was killed in the car blast near the Sangameshar temple, Ukkadam, Coimbatore on October 23, had earlier conducted a recce of three temples including the Sangameswar temple, along with his two accomplishes.

A senior officer with the Tamil Nadu police told that the group was planning a major strike in the city.

According to investigators, Jameesha Mubin, the 'terrorist' who exploded in the car explosion, had carried out a lone wolf attack which is typical of the ISIS model of suicide bombings. It may be noted that Mubin was following IS ideology.

The investigation team also told that Mubin, Afsar Khan and Mohammed Azharuddin had visited Sangameswarar temple, Mundhi Vinayagar temple and Koniamman temple to conduct recce of the three temples.

According to information, police are studying the surveillance camera near the three temples and corroborating with the information revealed by the accomplices of Mubin who are in police custody.

Police said that Mubin, Azharudhin and Afsar Khan had sourced the two LPG cylinders from an agency near Gandhi park in Coimbatore and had procured three metal cans loaded with the explosives, marbles, and nails and were expecting a major blast to damage the temple and surroundings and kill many people. However, only one cylinder exploded and there was not much damage to the temple and people around the area.

Mubin, who was killed in the explosion, is the first accused in the case along with Mohammed Azharuddin, Afsar Khan, Feroze Ismail, Mohammed Talha, Mohammed Nawaz Ismail and Mohammed Riyaz.

Of the accused who are charged under the UAPA, Mohammed Talha is the son of Nawas Khan who is the brother of S.A. Basha, the founder of Islamic terror organization, Al-Umma that had planned and executed the Coimbatore serial blasts on February 14, 1998, in which 56 people lost their lives and 200 were injured. The blasts that took place at 12 places in 11 locations of Coimbatore were planned to kill the then Deputy Prime Minister and senior BJP leader, Lal Krishna Advani.

The police are also investigating the role of former Kerala state secretary of the banned PFI, C.A. Rauf, who was arrested on Thursday night by the NIA from his residence at Pattambi in Palakkad district of Kerala. Palakkad district is adjacent to Coimbatore.

