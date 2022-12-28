Coimbatore car blast case: NIA arrests two more persons

Chennai, Dec 28 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) that is conducting a probe into the October 23 Coimbatore car blast case in which a 29-year-old man was charred to death has arrested two more persons on Wednesday, officials said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Y. Sheikh Hidayatullah and A. Sanofar Ali both from Coimbatore.

The NIA in a statement said that the two had conspired along with the deceased Jameesha Mubin and Mohammed Azharuddin (an accused who is currently in jail), and had prepared to execute the terror plot.

A total of 11 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case including the two held on Wednesday.

Six were arrested by the Coimbatore city police while 5 were arrested by the NIA.

The NIA in the statement said that Jameesha Mubin had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State, and was planning to conduct a major suicide attack at Kotaimedu Sangameswara temple.

However, the blast took place a few distance ahead of the temple in which Jameesha Mubin was charred to death.

The NIA took over the investigation on October 27 and has been conducting searches in several parts of the state.

