Cold wave, fog conditions continue to prevail in parts of Kolkata

Cold wave and fog conditions continued to prevail in parts of Kolkata, lowering visibility in many areas on Monday.

Meanwhile in Delhi, after a brief respite on New Year, cold wave conditions returned to the national capital on Monday and people were found huddled around bonfires along the roads to beat the bone-chilling conditions.

"It is very very cold. One cannot survive without sitting near the fire," said a watchman who was seen near a bonfire near Mata Sundri road in the New Delhi area.

"I leave my place for work at around 5 am in the morning. Sitting near the fire is the only respite in the cold weather," said another man waiting near the bonfire.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

On Sunday, the IMD said that dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over the plains of northwest India during the next five days.

"Dense to very dense fog in the night/morning hours in some/many pockets over North India, including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh is likely to continue during next five days," an IMD press note said on Sunday.

As per IMD, above-normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of the south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.

( With inputs from ANI )

