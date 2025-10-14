Coldrif Deaths: Doctor Accused of Taking 10% Commission from Manufacturer to Prescribe Harmful Medicine

Over the past few days, new details have emerged in the controversial Coldrif cough syrup case. The medicine has been under intense scrutiny after reports suggested that certain ingredients made it harmful to children’s health. Questions were raised on how the syrup was prescribed for pediatric treatment despite containing banned substances. In a shocking revelation before the court, police alleged that Dr. Praveen Soni, who is currently in custody, accepted a 10% commission from the concerned pharmaceutical company for prescribing Coldrif syrup to his patients, reported Loksatta.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, fifteen children who were prescribed Coldrif syrup by Dr. Praveen Soni have reportedly died so far, reported Loksatta. Following these deaths, Dr. Soni was arrested, and the manufacturing company, Sresan Pharmaceuticals, was sealed. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered the company’s closure, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated raids at locations linked to Sresan Pharmaceuticals. The allegations have sparked outrage, as the deaths have been directly linked to the consumption of the harmful syrup.

During the court hearing on Dr. Soni’s bail plea, the police presented evidence highlighting the commission transaction, reported Loksatta. According to their submission, Dr. Soni received 10% commission from the Pharmaceutical company for prescribing Coldrif syrup to child patients. The police submitted an investigation report containing detailed records of the alleged financial dealings and presented it before the court, reported Loksatta. The revelation has further deepened the controversy, raising ethical and legal questions about the nexus between doctors and drug manufacturers.

The investigation report submitted in court revealed disturbing information. On December 18, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a guideline advising that Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) drugs should not be given to children below four years of age. Despite this directive, Dr. Soni prescribed Coldrif and similar medicines to children, reported Loksatta. The investigation report stated that these medicines could cause urinary retention and kidney failure. Ignoring the known risks, Dr. Soni allegedly continued prescribing them, which resulted in the deaths of 15 children, reported Loksatta. The police further claimed he received a 10% commission from Sresan Pharmaceuticals for promoting Coldrif, reported Loksatta.

Defending himself in court, Dr. Soni rejected all allegations. His lawyer argued that Dr. Soni, a government doctor with 35–40 years of medical experience, rarely prescribes medicines personally, reported Loksatta. The harmful ingredients were used by the manufacturer, and Dr. Soni did not know about the syrup’s toxicity. The defense further claimed that he did not deliberately prescribe the drug and that the responsibility for medicine quality lies with the Drug Administration Department, reported Loksatta. The lawyer emphasized that Dr. Soni had maintained an unblemished record throughout his long service in public healthcare.

Meanwhile, police are now investigating whether Dr. Soni’s relatives also benefited from the sale of Coldrif. It was discovered that a medical store adjacent to Dr. Soni’s private clinic is owned by his relatives, reported Loksatta. Moreover, the dealer who allegedly stocked the banned cough syrup also belongs to his family, according to police statements presented in court, reported Loksatta. Investigators suspect that the entire family may have profited from the distribution and sale of the toxic syrup, adding another layer of seriousness to the already grave case.