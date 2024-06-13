Combating corruption, cyber fraud among top priorities of Modi 3.0; 100-day campaign planned

New Delhi, June 13 In keeping with its zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the Modi government, in its third term, has planned an intensive campaign to crack down on all kinds of graft including that in digital space.

On the lines of the 100-day agenda of Modi 3.0, the NDA government has planned a special campaign for clamping down on corruption and cyber frauds. The special campaign is expected to be implemented soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first speech after the 2024 election results, made it amply clear that his third term will see exemplary and vigorous action on all modes of corruption.

As part of the special campaign, dedicated teams will be formed to redress grievances of consumers related to cyber frauds of various kinds, including those linked with credit cards. Complaints related to non-grant of family pension to relatives of (deceased) government servants will also be taken up during the 100-day campaign.

Besides the steps to eradicate corruption and cyber fraudsters, the government has planned to make the grievance redressing mechanism smoother and people-friendly to ensure its wider and deeper reach within the public.

Popular social media tools like WhatsApp and AI chatbots are likely to be roped in. Citizens can lodge their complaints and grievances on WhatsApp. A mobile application is also being planned to facilitate lodging of complaints and grievances by citizens.

The harnessing of technology in the crackdown on cyber fraud and corruption cases is expected to give a major fillip to the drive.

According to official data, the grievance redressing mechanism has seen a remarkable improvement in the past few years.

In 2019, the average closing time of public grievances lodged on the central portal stood at around 28 days. It has been brought down to 10 days in 2024.

Also, the number of complaints by citizens on the official portal saw a noticeable jump from 19 lakh in 2022 to 21 lakh in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor