Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Drop; New Rates Released

As the new year begins, it is seen that the prices of LPG cylinders have been reduced. On January 1, 2024, the prices of LPG gas cylinders have decreased from Delhi to Mumbai. Oil producers have tried to provide some relief by reducing the prices of 19-kilogram commercial gas cylinders. The price of the cylinder has been reduced by Rs 1.50 to Rs 4.50. Earlier, the price of commercial gas cylinders was reduced on December 22. However, no changes were made in the prices of domestic gas cylinders.

Oil producers revise the prices of gas cylinders on the first day of every month. On the very first day of 2024, the new rates of LPG gas cylinders have been implemented. Some changes have been made in the prices of commercial gas cylinders. While the prices of domestic gas cylinders have been kept as it is. After the reduction in the price of gas in the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder, now the 19-kilogram cylinder in Mumbai will be available for Rs 1708.50, while the prices of the cylinder in the capital Delhi have become Rs 1755.50.

Earlier on December 22, oil producers had reduced the prices of 19-kilogram commercial gas cylinders to give customers a Christmas and New Year gift. At that time, the price of commercial gas cylinders was reduced by Rs 39.50. No changes were made in the prices of 14-kilogram domestic LPG cylinders. The price of this gas cylinder was last reduced by Rs 200 on August 30, 2023. As a result, the domestic gas cylinder is available at a rate of Rs 903 in Delhi, Rs 929 in Kolkata, Rs 902.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 918.50 in Chennai.