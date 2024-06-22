Company worker crushed to death under bus in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 22 Angry workers of a private firm vandalised a company bus and police vehicles when the bus crushed a worker inside the company premises in Gurugram's Sector-35 on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.20 a.m. on Saturday inside the premises of Padmini VNS when the victim -- 24-year-old Monu, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh -- deboarded the bus and when he moved towards his colleagues the bus driver ran over him.

The angry workers apprehended the bus driver and handed him over to the company security personnel but he fled from the spot.

The workers then damaged the bus and when the police reached the spot they vandalised the police vehicles as well.

The workers kept the body under the wheel of the bus for at least two hours and shouted slogans against the company management.

Additional force was sent to the spot to control the situation and disperse the mob.

Senior police officers also arrived at the spot and assured the workers that the bus driver would be caught soon. The body of the victim was sent to a mortuary.

“The driver of the bus immediately fled the spot. Since the man was badly crushed, several people gathered there and vandalised the bus and police vehicles. Police personnel somehow managed to pacify the workers after assuring them that necessary action would be taken against the guilty,” Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

