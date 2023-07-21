Compassion Unveiled: Rajkot Students Inspired to Embrace Vegan Lifestyle Choices after watching Maa Ka Doodh Film at Screening by Animal Save India

Animal Climate and Health Save India recently organised thought-provoking screenings of the award-winning film "Maa Ka Doodh" in VVP Engineering College and Indubhai Parekh School of Architecture, two esteemed colleges in Rajkot, Gujarat. The event aimed to raise awareness about animal rights, the dairy industry's ethical concerns, and the impact of a plant-based diet on the climate.

Both colleges enthusiastically collaborated with Animal Climate and Health Save India to bring this eye-opening film to their campuses. "Maa Ka Doodh" delves into the hidden truths of the dairy industry, exposing the exploitation and suffering of animals involved in the dairy industry behind the scenes. The screenings successfully challenged the students' perspectives and prompted them to rethink their dietary choices.

The Principal Of VVP Engineering College, Dr. Tejas Patalia said, "The screening of 'Maa Ka Doodh' left a profound impact on our students. Many of them expressed their desire to shift towards a more ethical lifestyle, understanding the implications of their choices on animals and the climate. The film showcased the harsh realities of the dairy industry, and our students felt compelled to make a positive change."

Likewise, the Principal Of Indubhai Parekh School Of Architecture, Mr. Devang Parekh remarked, "The event organised by the team was truly enlightening for our students. 'Maa Ka Doodh' revealed the ethical and environmental aspects of the dairy industry, motivating many attendees to consider adopting a plant-based diet. It was heartening to witness our students' empathy and commitment to a more compassionate world for animals."

Post-screening, Animal Climate and Health Save India served Tofu Patty Burger and Chocolate Coconut Drink to the students, introducing them to the possibilities in the world of plant-based food. The attendees eagerly engaged in conversations with the organisers, expressing their thoughts and queries about the film and its message.

One student said, "After watching Maa Ka Doodh, I can't look away from the exploitation that animals in the dairy industry face. I am now determined to embrace veganism and contribute to a better world for all beings."

The positive response from the students reaffirms the growing interest in animal rights and the vegan movement in Rajkot. Many attendees were inspired to join Animal Climate and Health Save India's mission in combating climate change and promoting ethical choices for a sustainable future.

The impact of "Maa Ka Doodh" goes beyond these college screenings, as the film will be featured in various national and international film festivals, theatres, and events. We also encourage viewers to watch the film on its official YouTube channel, @MaaKaDoodh, and take a step towards making a positive change.

Switching to a plant-based lifestyle is the key to reversing climate change and creating a better world for everyone. Plant Based Treaty, a campaign initiated by Climate Save Movement focuses majorly on reversing and controlling climate change. Endorse the Plant Based Treaty at plantbasedtreaty.org.

