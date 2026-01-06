Completing full term as K'taka CM depends on high command's decision: Siddaramaiah as he equals Urs' record

Mysuru (Karnataka), Jan 6 Asked if he would complete his tenure and make a new record as the longest-serving Chief Minister in the history of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah stated on Tuesday that this depends on the high command's decision. Significantly, on Tuesday Siddaramaiah equaled the record of the longest-serving Chief Minister set by late D. Devaraj Urs.

When asked by reporters in Mysuru whether he would complete his tenure and set a new record as the longest-serving CM in the history of Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah stated that its all depends upon the decision of the high command and he doesn't know when the high command will make decisions.

"I trust the high command. If there was no trust, how could I become the CM?" he said when asked whether he doesn't trust high command on this.

Replying to a question about his interaction with K.C. Venugopal, Siddaramaiah said that Venugopal, who was travelling from Wayanad to Delhi via Bengaluru, paid a courtesy visit to him in Mysuru.

Responding to a question about equalling former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs’ record, Siddaramaiah said he did not do politics with the intention of breaking records and that it had happened coincidentally. He said he was not even aware of how many years Devaraj Urs had served as Chief Minister and that it was only because of the people’s blessings that he could match his record.

On reports of his supporters distributing country chicken pulao, the Chief Minister said he was not aware of it. He said that in villages, country chicken is usually cooked only when relatives visit. Since he himself comes from a rural background, he has naturally eaten country chicken, ragi mudde and such food. He said this is the food culture of villagers, but as he is the Chief Minister, it is getting some publicity.

CM Siddaramaiah said that inequality still persists in society and that he will continue to fight and work for the people until inequality is eliminated and justice is ensured for everyone.

Siddaramaiah said that his long political career has given him satisfaction and that working for the people gives him happiness. He said politics means working for the poor, Dalits and Backward Classes. He said once he only aspired to become an MLA, but later he became an MLA, minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Chief Minister. He said all this was possible because he got opportunities.

He said both Devaraj Urs and he hail from Mysuru and both served as long-term Chief Ministers, though in different periods. Devaraj Urs was Chief Minister from 1972 to 1980, while he himself has served two terms as Chief Minister.

Responding to questions about special programmes in this year’s budget, the Chief Minister said everyone should wait and see until the budget is presented.

Reacting to questions on the Congress worker's death and violence, Siddaramaiah said he would discuss the matter with the Home Minister. He said an investigation is underway and some persons have already been arrested.

Responding to allegations made by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy regarding the incident, Siddaramaiah said the JD(S) and BJP do not speak in legal terms but make political statements.

