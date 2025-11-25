Comply with 50 pc limit on quota in local body polls: SC tells Maha govt, SEC

New Delhi, Nov 25 The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned till November 28 the hearing in the Maharashtra local body elections matter after the state government sought additional time, saying it was holding consultations with the State Election Commission (SEC) on the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was informed by the SEC that elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats have already been notified for December 2, and that in several local bodies going to polls, the reservation limit of 50 per cent has been crossed.

He further submitted that elections to zila parishads, municipal corporations and panchayat samitis are yet to be notified.

Taking note of these submissions, the CJI remarked that excess reservation in the 57 local bodies would remain subject to the outcome of the proceedings pending before the Supreme Court.

The CJI Kant-led Bench further suggested the SEC not to cross the 50 per cent quota limit in any further poll notifications.

“These 57 will be subject to the result of these proceedings. Any further election you notify must comply with the 50 per cent ceiling limit,” the apex court told the SEC.

In May this year, the Supreme Court had directed that local body elections be completed within four months, with OBC reservation restored in accordance with the pre-2022 J.K. Banthia Commission legal framework.

It clarified that the polls shall be subject to the outcome of the petitions challenging the recommendations of the Banthia commission.

In a subsequent hearing held on September 16, the apex court pulled up the state authorities for failing to comply with its earlier direction to complete the election process by August this year, and again ordered the SEC to conduct local body polls in the state by January 31, 2026.

The apex court directed that the delimitation exercise be completed by October 31, adding that any delay in delimitation will not be a ground to defer the local body elections.

