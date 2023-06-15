Conclave on implementation of NEP 2020 inaugurated in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 15 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated a two-conclave on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Guwahati.

Assam has started a conclave on the implementation of NEP 2020 in higher education.

Speaking about it, Assam CM said, "There should be a parity among all universities in terms of curriculum, academic calendars, etc. so that students and parents can be assured of a uniform pedagogy and quality education. The universities should also start enrolling UG students in their campuses."

"It is my request to the people from academics, if possible use simple terms to explain the framework of NEP so that our students don't get overwhelmed," he added.

"I don't want Assam to be an educational hub just for the North East. I want our state to become a centre for education for Eastern India and the entire Bharat. For this, we need 50 per cent of our universities to come in the top 100 rank," said the Assam CM.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said Assam became a pioneering state in India to implement the 'NEP 2020' in Assam's universities and colleges.

Assam became a pioneering states in India to implement the NEP 2020' in State Universities & Colleges.

Speaking to ANI, Assam Education Minister said, "At the initiative of the Assam Governor, Assam has started a conclave on implementation of NEP 2020 in higher education. Today, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the inaugural session."

He further added that the conclave will be held for two days and will be attended by all the universities of Assam and various resource persons from all over India.

"All our Universities and Autonomous Colleges are participating in this conclave. There are 13 numbers of Resource Persons coming from other regulatory authorities and Universities and this will continue for two days. There will be presentations by the Universities and the resource persons.

