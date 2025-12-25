Confident in securing majority whenever Assembly polls are held: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 25 The Karnataka BJP has stated that it is confident of attaining a majority whenever Assembly polls are held in the state, as public anger is rising against the Congress-led government in the state.

BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra made the statement in this regard while speaking at the 101st birth anniversary programme of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee, held on Thursday at the party's state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru.

He added that the deteriorating condition of the Congress party was evident from the recent town panchayat election results in the state. “Whether it is EVMs or ballot papers, the fate of the Congress party will not change,” he asserted.

He said the BJP has been blessed with the leadership of stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani, and that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda, the BJP is steadily advancing. He also expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in West Bengal.

Vijayendra said the BJP was currently in the opposition due to its own shortcomings and that party workers need not be anxious.

He alleged that public anger was rising against the anti-people and anti-poor Congress government in Karnataka. “Whether elections are held in 2028 or even tomorrow, the BJP will come to power in Karnataka with a clear majority of 130-140 MLAs on its own strength. We must all work to strengthen the party,” he said.

He said that merely uttering the name of Atalji fills people with excitement and inspiration, adding that such was the greatness of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Recalling Vajpayee’s association with Karnataka, Vijayendra said that Atalji had visited the state on several occasions and was a great leader who inspired the growth of the BJP organisation in Karnataka. Leaders such as B.S. Yediyurappa, Shankaramurthy, Ramachandregowda and Jagadish Shettar drew inspiration from him, he said.

Vajpayee had the foresight that Karnataka would one day become a strong bastion of the BJP in South India, Vijayendra said, adding that Atalji had immense faith in party workers. He recalled that when Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister, he had remarked after listening to Vajpayee’s speeches in Parliament that Atal would one day become Prime Minister.

“Atalji had once said there is no question of fearing defeat. He instilled confidence among party workers to build the BJP firmly,” Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra said Vajpayee’s patriotism and vision should continue to inspire the party.

“With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Vikas’ vision, we must move forward. Despite the Congress party’s propaganda, the NDA government at the Centre under Narendra Modi has provided corruption-free governance,” he said.

Refusing allegations that the BJP is anti-minority, Vijayendra said that Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are not against minorities. “The BJP opposes those anti-national elements who raise slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar released a booklet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion. Recalling his association with Vajpayee, Shettar said the Pokhran nuclear tests were a matter of pride for the nation and credited Vajpayee for the achievement. He said Vajpayee continues to live in the hearts of the people and highlighted his emphasis on the welfare of backward classes and Dalits.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said Vajpayee’s leadership was spotless and exemplary. Referring to recent election results held through ballot papers, he said the BJP had emerged victorious and urged party president Vijayendra to distribute sweets.

“If that is the case, who committed vote theft?” he asked, alleging that the Congress is a party of 'vote thieves', while the BJP is a ‘dil chori’ (hearts-winning) party.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the state.

Legislative Council Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, BJP state general secretary P. Rajeev, state vice-president N. Mahesh, state chief spokesperson Ashwath Narayan, state executive special invitee Purnima Srinivas, former MLA M.D. Lakshminarayana, former MLC Y.A. Narayanaswamy, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, Atal centenary celebrations state coordinator Jagadish Hiremani and other party leaders were present.

