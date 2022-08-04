Confusion over use of Malayalam documents in Kerala HC cleared

Kochi, Aug 4 The confusion in the Kerala High Court on whether documents in Malayalam, the state's official language and mother tongue of people of the state, can be used, after two single judge benches, in less than a month, came out with divergent views on the issue, seemed to have cleared on Thursday.

The Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA) intervened on this issue on Thursday and the bench of Justice Amit Rawal modified his earlier order, which cleared the confusion.

It all began when on July 13, Justice Rawal ordered the High Court Registry not to accept petitions which contain documents in any vernacular language, unless the same is accompanied by an English translation.

But on August 2, a bench of Justice P.V Kunhikrishnan ordered the Registry to accept the counter-affidavit in a case without insisting on any English translation.

"If any counter affidavit is filed, the Registry will accept the same without insisting on a translation," read Kunhikrishnan's order and the confusion began.

