Cong battling infighting and not ready for Lok Sabha elections, says MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, April 3 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, said on Wednesday that the Congress was battling infighting and it did not look like the grand old party was taking the Lok Sabha elections seriously.

Talking to the Press in Jabalpur, CM Yadav said the BJP has began its campaign to make a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh, however, the Opposition Congress leaders seem to have accepted defeat even before the elections.

Further hitting out at the Congress, CM Yadav alleged the leaders of the grand old party had stopped taking top leader, Rahul Gandhi, seriously and he was responsible for this situation.

"The Congress is plagued by infighting and does not seem to be ready for the Lok Sabha elections. Congress leaders are not taking Rahul Gandhi seriously, and he himself is responsible for this crisis," CM Yadav claimed.

