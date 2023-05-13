Cong candidate secures huge margin over K'taka Health Minister

Bengaluru, May 13 Congress candidate from Bellary Rural, B. Nagendra has established a huge lead of 20,163 votes against the state's Health Minister B. Sriramulu, considered as one of the BJP's prominent faces for oppressed classes.

Sriramulu polled 27,767 votes, while Nagendra secured 47,930 votes.

The BJP leaders had spoken of giving Sriramulu a plum post and also making him the Deputy Chief Minister.

However, the work done by Nagendra during the Covid pandemic had worked for him, according to sources.

