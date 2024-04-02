Cong chief Kharge, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to address 'mega' rally in Jaipur on April 6

Jaipur, April 2 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address a election rally in Jaipur on April 6.

Rajasthan Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said on Monday the party will organise the mega election rally at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur.

For the preparations for the rally, state Congress has appointed assembly-wise in-charges in Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa and Ajmer.

Congress' top brass is expected to shed light on party's poll promises in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections during the rally.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said that the party will release its vision document on April 5 after "vast deliberations with people from across the country".

