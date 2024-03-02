Cong facing difficult situation in TN as DMK 'adamant' on some seats

Chennai, March 2 The Congress is facing a difficult situation in Tamil Nadu as its INDIA bloc partner DMK is "adamant" to contest from some of the Parliamentary seats that are being currently held by the former.

According to a senior Congress leader, the DMK is adamant about contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, and Sivaganga -- all held by the Congress.

The DMK has agreed to provide eight seats including one in Puducherry to the Congress. However, the DMK may relent and give the Sivaganga seat to the Congress as sitting MP Karti Chidambaram has a good rapport with the DMK leadership.

Sources in the DMK told IANS that the party district secretaries in Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, and Sivaganga, have urged the state leadership to field candidates from these seats rather than allocating them to the Congress.

According to senior Congress leaders, the DMK would relent only if either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi would speak to Stalin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor