Cong forms 8 committees for Rajasthan polls, none headed by Pilot

Jaipur, September 6 The Congress has formed eight election committees for poll-bound Rajasthan, though none of them will be headed by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. However, as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Pilot is an ex officio member of all the election committees.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been named Chairman of the Coordination Committee, while state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been made the Coordinator of the Core Committee.

Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi has been made the Chairman of the Manifesto Committee, Harish Chowdhary the Chairman of the Strategic Committee, while Mamta Bhupesh has been named the Chairman of the Media and Communication Committee.

Pro-Pilot minister Murarilal Meena has been made the Publicity and Publication Committee Chairman, while Pramod Jain Bhaya has been named as the Chairman of the Protocol Committee.

The leaders appointed as the head of the election committees will remain ex officio members in each committee.

Efforts have been made to maintain a political balance in the election committees.

The Core Committee headed by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh Dotasra, Jitendra Singh, Sachin Pilot, Harish Chowdhary, Mahendrajit Malviya, Mohan Prakash, C.P. Joshi, and Govind Ram Meghwal as its members.

