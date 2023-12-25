Cong geared for party's 138th anniversary; 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' mega-rally in Nagpur on Dec 28

Nagpur, Dec 25 Top national Congress brass including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party functionaries, chief ministers and other leaders are expected to attend the 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' (We Are Ready) themed-rally to mark the Congress' 138 foundation here on December 28, party leaders said here on Monday.

Maharashtra unit Congress president Nana Patole and other leaders reviewed the preparations and said that the stage is set for the mega-rally in the historic city of Nagpur where the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections bugle would be sounded.

"There is a huge enthusiasm among the party leaders and workers for the massive rally… The venue is being named as 'Bharat Jodo Maidan' and the theme is 'Hum Taiyaar Hain' for this gathering," Patole told mediapersons.

Leaders in Mumbai said they are aiming for a crowd of over half a million, making it one of the biggest rallies that the Orange City will witness, and serve to kickstart the Congress' 2024 polls campaign.

Patole said that in December 1920, Mahatma Gandhi had raised the slogan of 'non-cooperation' against the tyrannical British Rule from Nagpur, it was from this city that Indira Gandhi became the Indian National Congress President in 1959, and barely six years later, was elected the country's first woman Prime Minister.

"The fact that the Congress' 138th foundation anniversary is being celebrated in Nagpur with such a rich historical tradition, is a matter of pride for all party people," gushed Patole.

He trained guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for ignoring the burning problems of runaway inflation, soaring unemployment, distress among farmers, youth and workers.

"Instead of concentrating on solving these issues, the BJP government is busy creating a social and religious division, posing dangers to democratic fabric of the nation. It's the responsibility of the Congress to save democracy and the Constitution. For this, 'Hai Taiyaar Hum', and we will work towards a just and corruption-free India," Patole said.

He reiterated the demand for the Election Commission to take serious note of the doubts about EVMs, and if the people want, then the traditional ballot paper voting should return, adding how Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also opposed to the EVMs when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

After the December 28 rally, the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi allies in Maharashtra are likely to finalise their seat-sharing plans for the Lok Sabha polls.

