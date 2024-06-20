Cong in MP fields Dheeransha Invati against BJP's Kamlesh Shah for Amarwara bypoll

Bhopal, June 20 The Congress on Wednesday named Dheeransha Invati as its candidate for the July 10 bypoll to the Amarwara Assembly seat in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

Invati, a debutant, will take on three-time former Congress MLA and BJP candidate Kamlesh Shah.

Kamlesh Shah switched to the BJP from Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and also quit as Congress legislator, necessitating the bypoll. He had won Amarwara seat on Congress ticket in November 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Invati will file his nomination on Thursday accompanied by Madhya Pradesh unit Congress head Jitu Patwari and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

"I appeal to the people of Amarwara and Congress workers to give their full support and blessings to the Congress candidate," Kamal Nath made an appeal through a social media post on Wednesday.

BJP nominee Kamlesh Shah already filed his nomination papers in presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state unit BJP chief V.D. Sharma on Tuesday.

