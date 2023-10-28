Cong infighting; DyCM Shivakumar will surely become CM, says Cong MLA

Davanagere (Karnataka), Oct 28 The infighting within the Congress in Karnataka has come out in open, with the party MLA Ganiga Ravi stating that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has worked hard for the party and will surely become the state Chief Minister after two-and-a-half years.

There is no confusion in Shivakumar becoming the Karnataka Chief Minister soon, Ravi added.

Speaking to the media, the Congress MLA said the matter of making the Chief Minister is left to the party high command.

"Shivakumar is going to become the Chief Minister after two-and-a-half years. In the first term, CM Siddaramaiah is doing a good job and everything will be decided when the time comes."

"We are all united and all 136 Congress MLAs are one faction," Ravi added.

Reacting to Shivakumar becoming CM after 2.5 years, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said that the Congress high command leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala will decide on matter of who will become the Karnataka Chief Minister and is there need for a leadership change and who should remain in the cabinet.

Few legislators with the love and affection will state that their leaders are going to become the Chief Minister, Ravi said.

The Congress high command will be observing all such developments, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor