Cong infighting: K’taka DyCM Shivakumar issues gag order on MLAs

Bengaluru, Oct 21 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that he never claimed to have brought the Congress to power in Karnataka "single-handedly", while asking the Congress legislators not to disclose to media power sharing, support and other matters with regard to the Lok Sabha polls.

Answering a question by the reporters on the PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi's statement that Shivakumar alone did not bring the party to power, DyCM asserted that he never claimed to have brought the party to power alone. Will never say so in future as well, he added.

"The party workers and people have brought the Congress party to power," he maintained.

"Whatever may be the internal matters of the government, the legislators and ministers can discuss with me. But, for no reason they must issue statements to the media," he stressed.

Shivakumar reiterated, "Party workers, us, you (Satish Jarkiholi), people of the state, every villager have battled it out to ensure our victory. I won’t say that Shivakumar alone has ever brought the party to power."

When asked about the cabinet reshuffle statement by the chief whip Ashok Pattan, he maintained there will be discussions on internal matters and he can't disclose them. "I will not discuss them. As per my information, there is no discussion as such," he stated.

Earlier in the day, Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that though there are differences, when it comes to the integrity of the party, all leaders will unite.

