'Cong leader stashed firecrackers in toilet tank', claims Assam minister as BJP set to sweep 3 states

Guwahati, Dec 3 Assam Cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah took a jibe at the state unit Congress president Bhupen Borah after the poll results on Sunday indicated victories for the BJP in three out of four states.

The minister claimed that Bhupen Borah had to stash the firecrackers in a toilet tank that were brought to the state headquarters of the Congress party in Guwahati anticipating win in the Assembly elections.

Mallabaruah said: "Borah had surreptitiously stashed firecrackers in a toilet tank at Rajiv Bhawan for a supposed victory celebration."

He further claimed that two Bihu dance groups were also invited to the state headquarters.

The BJP is set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh with a huge margin while the saffron party is likely to oust the Congress from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The only good news came for the Congress party from Telangana.

K. Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS is set to lose power to the Congress in the southern state.

