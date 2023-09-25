Cong leaders reach Telangana rebel BRS MLA’s residence, invite him to join

Hyderabad, Sep 25 A group of prominent Congress and rebel BRS leaders headed by former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday reached the residence of rebel BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao’s residence.

The delegation invited BRS MLA Rao to join the Congress party. Former Congress MP Anjan Kumar Yadav was also present in the delegation.

MLA Rao had recently sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Rao alleged that there is no democracy or transparency in the party functioning. He also stated that a unilateral decision was taken when the party's name was changed from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharata Rastra Samithi.

MLA Rao had also charged that the BRS party had turned into a puppet in the hands of few power-hungry individuals. Sources stated that MLA Rao had quit the party following the refusal of party top brass to give the ticket to his son in Assembly elections.

Further details of the meet are yet to emerge as the closed-door meeting between the leaders is underway.

