Cong needs to change its strategy to take on Centre, should focus on real issues: Tehseen Poonawalla (IANS interview)

New Delhi, Dec 16 Tehseen Poonawalla, political analyst and Congress supporter shared his insights on why the grand old party was lagging behind in the political discourse battle despite its 'new-found aggression' and what all it needs to do to ensure that its messaging and perspective on country's burning issues don't get lost in the middle.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Tehseen Poonawalla spoke on an array of issues including Congress' strategy in Parliament, PMML's letter to Rahul Gandhi also Priyanka Gandhi's maiden speech in the Parliament.

Following is the full interview:

IANS: Do you think Congress should change its strategy?

Tehseen Poonawalla: Yes, I believe the Congress and the Opposition, needs to alter its communication strategy. The real issues facing the country—such as the farmers protesting at the borders, situations in Bangladesh, Sambal, Manipur, Syria, unemployment, and the economy—should be the focus. Congress should focus on these pressing concerns and bring them to the table.

IANS: There are many leaders in Congress leading various departments who seem disconnected from the public. What do you have to say about this?

Tehseen Poonawalla: I don’t want to comment on specific departments. However, I believe that the entire Opposition should aim to engage in meaningful discussions in Parliament. The government should not avoid such discussions. When Congress leaders speak, their messages should reach the public effectively. For example, Priyanka’s speech in Parliament was powerful, but the focus shifted as soon as it ended—due to the arrest of Allu Arjun. This diverted media attention, leaving her speech in the background. A more effective strategy is needed to ensure that the focus remains on the leaders and the issues they raise, rather than distractions like celebrity controversies.

IANS: Do you think new faces should be given responsibility as social media heads?

Tehseen Poonawalla: I don't have specific insights into who should take charge, but the real issue lies in how the party communicates with the common people. The Congress should focus on the issues that matter most to the public—Manipur, Sambal, Bangladesh, Syria, the economy, and rising inflation. These are the key concerns, and the communication strategy should revolve around them.

IANS: There are some Congress spokespersons whose controversial statements seem to harm the party in the polls. What’s your opinion on this?

Tehseen Poonawalla: This issue isn’t unique to Congress; it exists across all parties. There are often aggressive reactions from people, but I personally believe there should be no personal trolling. For instance, recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Kapoor family, and this became a point of controversy. While Raj Kapoor is a legendary figure, bringing up controversies over such matters is unnecessary. The public doesn’t connect with these side issues. The focus should be on real concerns, like why the Prime Minister hasn’t visited Manipur. Responsible people should raise serious questions, and irrelevant matters should be avoided.

IANS: Do you think Congress should change its focus on the issues it raises?

Tehseen Poonawalla: Yes, absolutely. Not just Congress, but all opposition parties should focus on the real issues. The government should also allow Parliament to function properly without adjourning it. Even, late BJP veterans like Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley always pressed for holding serious and brainstorming discussions in the Parliament. The Opposition needs to raise critical issues, and the government should listen attentively.

IANS: Do you think the public is disconnected from the Adani issue?

Tehseen Poonawalla: I don’t think the public is particularly concerned about the Adani issue. People are not focused on industrialists. Whether the Opposition talks about Adani or the government brings up figures like George Soros, it doesn’t resonate with the public. It only benefits the government as it allows it to shift focus away from more important issues.

IANS: What do you think about Prime Minister’s Museum and Library (PMML) in New Delhi, requesting the return of personal letters written by Jawaharlal Nehru to Sonia Gandhi in 2008?

Tehseen Poonawalla: I see no logic in this request. After so many years, raising the issue of personal letters seems unnecessary. If it were important, they should have brought it up much earlier. I view this as a diversionary tactic.

IANS: What is your take on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s speech in Parliament?

Tehseen Poonawalla: Priyanka’s speech was historic. She’s a strong and effective speaker who can forcefully and convincingly put forth Opposition’s perspective in both houses of Parliament. In her 32-minute speech, she was assertive yet composed, never raising her voice. It was a remarkable performance that showcased her leadership.

