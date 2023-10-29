Cong screening panel meets today to discuss candidates for Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 29 With less than a month left for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Congress will be holding its screening committee meeting here to decide the rest of the candidates.

The meeting of the screening committee will take place on Sunday evening at the party's war room in the national capital.

The meeting will be attended by screening committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi, state incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and state unit chief, and others.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in the national capital on Saturday night to attend the meeting.

The party's Central Election Committee (CEC) will then take a final call on this.

The Congress has already announced 95 candidates out of 200 for Rajasthan.

The party had released two lists for Rajasthan with 33 and 43 candidates respectively on October 21 and 22.On October 26, the party had named 19 candidates in its third list.

The grand old party released its third list on the day when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at over 11 locations, including the premises of state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara. The ED also summoned Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in connection with a FEMA case for questioning.

Party has named most of the sitting MLAs in its three lists.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is rescheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress is eyeing for a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state and also announced seven guarantees on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor