Cong to snatch reservation from Dalits, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, April 25 Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said Congress is all set to take away the reservation rights of Dalits and give them to Muslims.

Speaking to reporters in Karnataka's Hubballi, Minister Joshi said the Congress, which vouched for its commitment towards ‘AHINDA’ (Alpsankhyak, Backwards and Dalits), was doing injustice to Dalits in a bid to appease the Muslims.

“The Congress will do injustice to Dalits by snatching their quota and giving it to Muslims...The Congress party has insulted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram and is carrying out opportunistic politics," he said.

"The Congress leaders come to Karnataka only for the collection of money... The Congress is in power only in the states of Karnataka and Telangana. In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress government is unstable. That is why the Congress has stooped to such levels. The people of this country are very well aware of the double stands of the Congress party," Minister Joshi stated.

"They (Congress) are contesting in 230 Parliamentary seats in the country. They are not even contesting the number of seats required to get a majority and come to power... This reflects their desperation. The people of the country know about their DNA. The people believe that Prime Minister Modi is the leader who can bring change," Joshi said.

"All surveys of the general election reflect that BJP is going to win 370 to 380 seats. We are confident of winning 400 seats in the election,” Minister Joshi stated.

