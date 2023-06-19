"Congregation of selfish people", says BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad ahead of opposition meet

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Ahead of the opposition meeting on June 23, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that there is a tussle among the parties over the face of the Prime Minister.

"Who will be their (opposition) PM face? There is friction between them. This is a congregation of selfish people seeking power. Since, they can't take on PM Modi alone, they are trying to do it together. India wants a fixed govt not a bunch of people who keep fighting with each other": Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP MP on upcoming opposition meeting

Hitting out at Ravi Shankar Prasad for his comment, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that what Ravi Shankar says has no importance as his own party has dropped him from the ministry. He further said that the opposition party's meeting is to find an alternative to Modi as the Modi government has been selfish, communal, narrow-minded, and dependent on Adani.

"What Ravi Shankar Prasad says has no importance. His own party had dropped him from the ministry. The Opposition's meeting in Patna on the 23rd is to find out a way to provide an alternative to Modi. Modi's govt has been selfish, communal, narrow-minded, and dependent on Adani," says TMC MP Saugata Roy

In a scathing attack aimed at Prasad, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh said, "Try as much as you can, but you won't become a part of the cabinet again. Replying to Ravi Shankar Prasad's question about who is going to be the PM, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh recommended Ravi Shankar not to be impatient, as the opposition will tell him about the PM's face.

"Ravi Shankar Prasad, you may try as much as you want, but you won't become a part of the cabinet again. As far as our (PM) face is concerned, our meeting would focus on discussion on people's issues, common issues, and a common agenda. We will tell you the 'face' and the number of seats one would contest. Don't be so impatient," says Congress leader Gourav Vallabh.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top opposition leaders to stitch a grand alliance against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting will be held in Patna on June 23, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh said earlier.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the Lok Sabha elections may be held earlier than scheduled due to the growing unity of the opposition.

Nitish Kumar speculated that the current government might perceive a growing opposition unity as a threat that could result in significant losses for them, prompting them to consider early polls.

"The central government has the majority and can obviously prepone the Lok Sabha elections. They (BJP) might think that the opposition unity may affect them in the coming time, so they can prepone the Lok Sabha polls," the Bihar CM told reporters.

He further emphasized that if the entire opposition contests elections unitedly, then the BJP will be ousted from the states where it currently holds power.

"I have warned all the parties and asked all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls. We must start preparations after the June 23 meeting," he added.

