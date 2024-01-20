Congress Accuses BJYM of ‘Brazen Attack’ on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, To File Police Complaint

Congress alleges that vehicles affiliated with the Youth Congress were attacked and vandalised in Assam’s Lakhimpur during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The grand old party has pointed fingers at BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), claiming the vandalism to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt the yatra ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The incident unfolded in Assam's Lakhimpur district, where on Friday night, vehicles belonging to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) reportedly fell victim to an attack by BJYM workers. Congress leaders assert that BJYM members defaced Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's photograph, in addition to causing damage to banners and cutouts featuring Rahul Gandhi.

Expressing their outrage, Congress announced its intention to file a police complaint against those aligned with the BJP

असम के लखीमपुर में 'भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा' के काफिले पर BJP के गुंडों ने हमला कर दिया।



BJP के गुंडों ने 'भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा' के पोस्टर-बैनर फाड़े और गाड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ की।



— Congress (@INCIndia) January 20, 2024

a social media post. The party is urging for swift police action to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the targeted attack.

“A brazen attack targeted Youth Congress vehicles during the ongoing Bharath Jodo Nyay Yatra. Last night, BJYM (BJP Yuva Morcha) orchestrated the vandalism of Youth Congress-affiliated vehicles. In response, Congress is planning to file a robust police complaint, urging swift action to apprehend the miscreants aligned with the BJP. The call for justice echoes loud and clear,” Congress wrote on X.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, kicked off in Manipur on January 14 and is scheduled to conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. Covering an extensive distance of 6,713 km in 67 days, the yatra spans 110 districts across 15 states. The Assam leg of the journey, underway since Thursday, will continue until January 25, covering 833 km across 17 districts.

Earlier, Congress encountered obstacles when the Manipur government did not grant permission for the yatra to commence from its scheduled ground. Congress has accused the BJP of creating unwarranted obstructions in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, signaling heightened political tensions in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections. This development follows the first leg of the yatra, which covered a significant stretch from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, with the tagline ‘Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak.’