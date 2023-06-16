"Congress agitated...never looked beyond one dynasty": Former PM Chandra Shekhar's son on Nehru Memorial Museum renaming

New Delhi [India], June 16 : Neeraj Shekhar, the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on Friday launched a scathing attack at Congress and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respecting PM's across party lines is making Congress agitated.

Reacting to Congress hitting out at the Centre over the decision to rename Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Neeraj Shekhar took to Twitter and said, "My father, former PM Chandra Shekhar Ji always worked for the national interest. He even worked with Congress but they NEVER looked beyond one dynasty. Now, when PM Narendra Modi honoured Prime Ministers across party lines, Congress is getting agitated. Horrible attitude."

The Centre recently renamed Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as Prime Ministers' Museum and Society.

The Culture Ministry said on Friday that it had been decided to change the name of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice-President of the Society.

Several other Congress leaders attacked the Centre over the move.

Earlier today Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) shows the low mentality and dictatorial attitude of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

In this regard, Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter and said, "The ill-fated attempt to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library cannot belittle the personality of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and fearless guardian of democracy. This only shows the low mentality and dictatorial attitude of BJP-RSS. The dwarf thinking of the Modi government cannot reduce the huge contribution of 'Jawahar of Hind' towards India!"

Also, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre for renaming of the memorial and said that this is an act of pettiness and vengeance.

"Pettiness and Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum and Society. What won't Mr Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state? A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor