Congress aims to win over 10 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, March 31 The Gujarat Congress on Saturday has set a target to win more than 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, a top party leader said.

The party convened a meeting of its candidates in Ahmedabad held in the presence of state party In-charge Mukul Wasnik and senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, who were also part of the party's poll campaign strategy.

Mukul Wasnik, while expressing confidence, said that the Congress is "poised to secure more than 10 seats in Gujarat," reflecting a positive voter sentiment towards the party.

Gujarat has a total of 26 Lok Sabha seats.

During the meeting, the party candidates were distributed a comprehensive 14-point checklist containing crucial details for the Lok Sabha elections.

The checklist is a strategic blueprint to streamline campaign efforts and enhance the party's electoral prospects.

The meeting highlighted allocating two lawyers to each Lok Sabha candidate for legal advice or help during the poll campaign.

These lawyers also provided essential legal support and ensured meticulous form submissions.

Discussions at the meeting revolved around organisational expectations and the current political landscape at the local level, offering candidates an understanding of their Lok Sabha constituencies.

