Congress and NC Will Comfortably Form Government in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Farooq Abdullah On Exit Poll Result

After the exit poll results of the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in which most predictions gave victory to the NC-Congress alliance. The 90 seats of J&K voted in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. This was the first assembly election after a decade since 2014.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah is confident that Congress and NC will form the government in Union Territory on October 8. "I am confident that NC and Congress will comfortably form the government."

When said that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) will join the alliance of Congress-NC to stop BJP, Abdullah said, I congratulate them (to PDP if they want to extend their support to our alliance). We all are on the same path, we need to end the hatred and keep the J&K integrated."

High security has been put in place at all district headquarters of the Union Territory for the counting of votes on Tuesday. A three-tier security set-up has been put in place at all 20 counting centres across Jammu and Kashmir, where the votes will be counted on October 8.

The BJP is expected to slightly improve on its tally of 25 seats won in the 2014 assembly polls, while the alliance with the PDP, which won 28 seats in the polls held 10 years ago, is predicted to win less than 10 seats this time.