Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Modi Govt for Curbing Farmers Voice

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Modi government on Tuesday, accusing it of stifling the voice of farmers and failing to fulfill promises made over a decade. His remarks came as thousands of farmers embarked on a "Delhi Chalo" protest, met by tight security measures in the capital.

Barbed wire, teargas from drones, nails and guns everything is arranged. The dictatorial Modi government is trying to curb the voice of farmers, the Congress chief said in a post on X. Remember how the farmer was defamed by calling him andolanjeevi and parasite and 750 farmers lost their lives, he said in his post in Hindi.

10 सालों में मोदी सरकार ने देश के अन्नदाताओं से किए गए अपने… pic.twitter.com/9iUAzFeXgg — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 13, 2024

Over the past decade, Kharge noted, the Modi government failed to deliver on three key promises to the agricultural community: doubling farmers' income by 2022, implementing input costs plus 50% in accordance with the Swaminathan report, and granting legal status to Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Expressing solidarity with the farmers' movement, Kharge announced Congress's support and pledged to advocate for farmers' rights at an event in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh.