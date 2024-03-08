Congress Criticizes Modi Govt on International Women's Day: Questions PM's Silence on Manipur Visit, Allegations Against BJP MP

On International Women's Day, the Congress launched a critique against the Modi government, highlighting concerns raised by women across the nation. They questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't visited Manipur and remains silent on allegations of sexual harassment made by women wrestlers against a BJP MP. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is International Women's Day today and we don't expect the prime minister to do anything beyond paying salutary tributes to women.

However, significant questions persist, posed by women across the nation: Manipur has endured a state of virtual civil strife since last year, with women bearing the brunt of its consequences. Disturbing videos have surfaced depicting women being assaulted and publicly shamed – within a state caught in the grip of what is perceived as a dual-injustice regime, with the BJP holding power both at the state and central levels. Why has the Prime Minister not even bothered to visit the state? he said in a post on X.

It is International Women’s Day today. We don’t expect the Prime Minister to do anything beyond paying salutary tributes to women. Nevertheless, here are some key questions that women across the country are asking him:



1. Manipur has been in a state of virtual civil war since… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 8, 2024

The Prime Minister has been conspicuously silent on the severe allegations of harassment levelled by women wrestlers against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. What is the Prime Minister’s stance on this issue? Does Modi consider Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a member of ‘Modi ka Parivar?’

⁠Modi hain to mehengai hain! There has been rapid rise in the prices of food and essential items. Does the Prime Minister have a plan to shield households from the brunt of this price rise? One of the hallmarks of the Anyay kaal has been the mass unemployment crisis. One particularly concerning consequence has been that women job seekers, discouraged from seeking employment, have dropped out of the workforce altogether. The percentage of women in the labor force is now 20% lower than it was under Dr Manmohan Singh - a trend that can undermine the economy’s long term potential. Does the Prime Minister have a solution to bring women back into the economic mainstream, he posted on X.

⁠The Prime Minister launched the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” Yojana to great fanfare soon after coming to office in 2014. It has since emerged that close to 80% of the scheme’s budget is earmarked for advertisements. Does the Prime Minister have a more meaningful vision to stop female infanticide and promote women’s education? Or is the issue just another opportunity to slap his face on an advertisement and give him another means for branding himself?