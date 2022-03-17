Congress discredit 'The Kashmir Files' says 'Hindustan ek film nahin hai'

The Kashmir Files has created a buzz in the country. The audience and critics have also praised the film so much as the results the film has become the highest-earning film post-pandemic leaving Sooryavanshi behind. The film on its fifth day gained ₹18 crores to its bank.

Not only this but PM Modi also praised the film so much and slammed those who criticized the movie, he even met the team of the film. But it seems 'The Kashmir Files' didn't go well with the opposition party Congress, General Secretary of Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on behalf of its party, stated, 'Film dekh dikhakar nafrat aur batware se, aur naftrat ki kheti se zindagiya nahin chalegi. Hindustan ek film nahin hai, ek vastawikta hai, uska saamna karna chaihiye. Hindustan film se nahin chalega.'

He also asked Prime Minister Modi as when will the Kashmiri Pundits be repatriated. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the people who tried to discredit the just-released film ‘The Kashmir Files', PM Modi said “Those people who claim to be flagbearers of freedom of speech, are furious for the past 5-6 days. Instead of praising the film based on facts, they are out to discredit Kashmir Files,” he said.

Anupam Kher's starer so far received excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.