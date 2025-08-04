Congress failed to bring real change for the poor: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 4 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while taking a jibe at the Congress, on Monday said even after being in power for 55 years since Independence, the party failed to bring real change for the poor.

“During the reign of the Congress, the poor became poorer, while under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central and state governments have brought real benefits to the people through various welfare schemes at the grassroots,” Saini told the media on the sidelines of a state-level programme in Panchkula.

He said in the past, the Congress promised plots to the poor but failed to provide proper documents or possession.

“Today, our government has not only given legal documents but also handed over the actual possession of 100-square-yard plots to beneficiaries,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Congress’s promises never turned into action. “Before 2014, rural households did not even have access to LPG gas cylinders. Women struggled with smoke from wood-fired stoves, and getting a cylinder meant waiting in long lines for days.”

“But Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and ensured clean cooking fuel reached lakhs of homes.”

The Chief Minister said the state government is providing gas cylinders to poor families for Rs 500. So far, 18 lakh families have benefitted from this initiative.

He said before 2014, many women in Haryana had to walk kilometres just to get drinking water.

“For 55 years, no one paid attention to this hardship. But now, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every household is being provided with tap water under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.”

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said those who ruled for decades are now pretending to care about the poor.

“They are spreading lies, saying the Constitution is under threat because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power for the third time. The truth is that our Constitution is completely safe. The only thing under threat is the Congress party itself, which is slowly losing relevance,” he added.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor