Congress' former MP, two ex-MLAs join BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, March 28 A former MP and two ex-MLAs from Madhya Pradesh's Mahakaushal region resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP on Thursday.

The region, which includes Chhindwara and Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituencies, is considered to be a strong zone of the grand old party.

Prominent Congress leaders, who joined the BJP on Thursday, are: former MP Ramlakhan Singh, ex-MLAs Nilesh Awasthi and Ajay Yadav.

These leaders shifted to the BJP along with a large number of their supporters, many of them holding posts in district and block committees in the Congress.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president V.D. Sharma and senior leader Narottam Mishra along with other BJP functionaries welcomed the Congress leaders at the party headquarters.

Former State Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed that more than 17,000 Congress leaders and workers have shifted to the BJP in the past few months.

The list of prominent Congress leaders, who joined the BJP recently also includes former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, ex-MLAs -- Sanjay Shukla and Shashank Bhargava and others.

The parliamentary elections for 29 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases between April 19 and May 13.

