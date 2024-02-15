Congress Gives First Reaction After Farooq Abdullah Decides to Go Solo in J&K for LS Polls

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah's announcement that his party will contest the upcoming parliamentary elections alone has stirred political discourse, contradicting assertions from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Ramesh affirmed that both the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) remain integral members of the INDIA bloc.

Earlier today, Abdullah emphasized the NC's decision to go solo, stating, "As far as seat sharing is concerned, NC will contest alone and there's no doubt about it." This announcement follows the INDIA bloc's earlier setbacks, including the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) decision to go solo in West Bengal and the Rashtriya Lok Dal's departure from the alliance to join the NDA.

Jairam Ramesh, in response to Abdullah's announcement, stated, "Talks are going on. Every party has its own limitations. National Conference and PDP have been a part of the INDIA bloc and will continue to remain so," as quoted by ANI.

The INDIA bloc has faced a series of challenges, including the exit of Janata Dal (Secular) chief Nitish Kumar in Bihar, who realigned with the BJP-led NDA. Furthermore, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) offered the Congress a single Lok Sabha seat in Delhi, deviating from earlier reports suggesting a 3-4 formula between the two parties in the capital. AAP MP Sandeep Pathak remarked on the proposal, stating that while the Congress party does not merit even a single seat in Delhi, the AAP, in the spirit of alliance, is willing to offer one seat. However, AAP plans to field candidates in the remaining six seats in Delhi.